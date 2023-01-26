Republic Day 2023 | When and where to watch the Beating Retreat ceremony

The Beating Retreat ceremony starts a little before dusk, and as the sun begins to set, it concludes with the flags being lowered and all of Vijay Chowk and everything you can view from it — the Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South Blocks on one side and India Gate on the other side — are silhouetted with lights. Find out when it is being held and where you can watch it here:

The Beating Retreat ceremony which follows the January 26 Republic Day celebrations is held on January 29. President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the ceremony, which would be held at Vijay Chowk.

The ceremony starts a little before dusk, and as the sun begins to set, it concludes with the flags being lowered and all of Vijay Chowk and everything you can view from it — the Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South Blocks on one side and India Gate on the other side — are silhouetted with lights.

According to media reports, this year, there will also be the biggest ever drone display in India that would take place. The drone show will feature 3,500 indigenous drones lighting up the sky over Raisina Hill. According to reports, there would also be a 3D anamorphic projection set up on the North and South Blocks during the ceremony.

Where to watch?

The ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk. While the tickets are free, they have to be booked in advance online. It is advisable to reach a little earlier than the start of the ceremony. The nearest Metro stations are Shivaji Stadium, Janpath and Udyog Bhawan.

The Beating Retreat will be live telecast on Doordarshan and viewers can also watch it on Doordarshan's official YouTube channel on Sunday.