President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the evening of January 25. The Republic Day parade starts from the Rashtrapati Bhawan along the Kartavya Path to India Gate and from there it proceeds to the Red Fort.

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26. Republic Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across the country. Several events are organised on this day and the grandest of them all is the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, which showcases the rich heritage and military prowess of our country.

Here’s all you need to know about the events, parade timings, and detailed schedule of Republic Day 2023.

Republic Day Celebrations schedule

The Republic Day celebrations will begin with the flag unfurling ceremony. President Droupadi Murmu will raise the national flag at 7:30 AM on the Kartavya Path.

Before that, President Murmu will address the nation on the evening of January 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in the morning on January 26.

The Republic Day parade will start at 10 AM as per the scheduled time.

In the grand parade, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Air Force will march alongside their regiments and bands will perform at Kartavya Path.

This year, Lt Commander Disha Amrith, a naval air operation official, will lead the Indian Navy's Republic Day contingent of 144 young sailors and its tableau will showcase the 'Nari Shakti'.

Three women and five men Agniveers from the Navy will also participate in the parade.

This year 23 tableaux from different states, Union Territories and government departments will be part of the Republic Day parade.

The Beating Retreat ceremony will officially denote the end of Republic Day festivities on January 29. It is performed by the bands of the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force at Raisina Hill and an adjacent square, Vijay Chowk, flanked by the North and South block of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Parade route

The Republic Day parade starts from the Rashtrapati Bhawan along the Kartavya Path to India Gate and from there it proceeds to the Red Fort.

Live Telecast Timing and where to watch

The live telecast of the parade is scheduled to start from Kartavya Path at 9:30 AM, with the Prime Minister visiting the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Doordarshan on its national and regional channels will broadcast the parade live. The parade can also be watched through the YouTube channels of DD and the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Viewers can also watch the live streaming of the parade on the government's official website, https://indianrdc.mod.gov.in/

Chief Guest

Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the President of Egypt, will be the chief guest of this year’s Republic Day celebrations. Apart from him, a 120-member Egyptian contingent will also take part in the Republic Day parade.

Other Republic Day Events

Apart from the grand parade, a Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival is also being organised to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birthday. The event will be held on January 23 and 24 at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Other events

Vande Bharatam 2.0, in which 503 dancers will present a spectacular cultural performance with the theme of ‘Nari Shakti’ during the parade. Veer Gatha 2.0, a virtual and in-person interaction between schoolchildren and recipients of bravery awards, will also be organised.

School Band Concert at National War Memorial, a Drone Show and Animated Anamorphic Display are also being organised as a part of Republic Day celebrations.