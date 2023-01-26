Republic Day 2023: PM Modi greets nation, US embassy posts rendition of Vande Mataram

Republic Day 2023: PM Modi said this time the occasion was also special because “we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Thursday on account of 74th Republic Day. He said it was also special because “we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence,” an initiative of the government to celebrate 75 years of independence.

“We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared wishes for the countrymen and saluted all freedom fighters, constitution makers and brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to liberate, strengthen and protect the country.

To mark the 74th Republic Day, the US embassy in India also posted a tweet with a rendition of the national song "Vande Mataram.” US Officers Raghavan (flute) & Stephanie (guitar) team up with @pavithra_chari, singer featured on a 2023 #GRAMMYs nominated album & a @StateDept @1beatmusic alum!” it tweeted.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the partnership between India and the United States is simply one of the most consequential in the world.”

Meanwhile, in Delhi, a multi-layer security cover is in place for the Republic Day celebrations with police conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling to thwart any untoward incident, according to officials.

Around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed in the New Delhi district and 24 help desks set up for those attending the celebrations at the Kartavya Path, they said.

Police said that around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, entry is based on QR code given on passes. No person without a valid pass or ticket would be allowed, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal.