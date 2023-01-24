Here's why this year's Republic Day celebrations will be unique

Fifty aircraft will take part in the celebrations, including four from the Army and the Navy's IL-38, which will be showcased for the first and perhaps the last time, a senior Indian Air Force official said.

The government has pulled out all the stops this year for the 74th Republic Day celebrations, which began on January 23. India will commemorate the occasion with the annual parade in Delhi on January 26, along with some additions, such as a 3D anamorphic projection, a drone show and tribal dances that will continue until January 30.

Here's a list of how R-Day celebrations will be different this year:

• For the first time, the administration has chosen a paperless option to send out invitations to dignitaries and guests to attend the parade. The government is also selling 32,000 tickets to the general public via an online invitation management portal. To learn how you can grab yours, read here . Over 45,000 spectators are expected this year.

• The parade will be hosted on the newly renamed Kartavya Path, compared to when it was known as the Rajpath. The stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to National Stadium was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2022 and visuals are available here

• Among those invited are some special invitees of the prime minister, such as maintenance workers of the Kartavya Path, workers of the Central Vista project and other working-class members such as vegetable vendors, small grocery shop owners and rickshaw pullers, News18 reported.

• The chief guest this year is President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who will watch over a 120-military personnel contingent from his country that will — for the first time — participate in the parade. Read here to learn more about the global statesmen and the significance behind his attendance.

• All equipment displayed by the Indian Army in the parade this year would be 'Made in India', officials say. Indigenous 105mm Indian Field Guns will be used for the 21 Gun Salute, and the ammunition will also be produced locally, the Army said.

• Fifty aircraft will take part in the celebrations, including four from the Army and the Navy's IL-38, which will be showcased for the first and perhaps the last time, a senior Indian Air Force official said.

• The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will showcase a common tableau at the Republic Day Parade for the first time. The tableau is based on the theme of Nari Shakti. Find additional details here

• While the Indian Navy is still to confirm it, there are rumours that Agniveer soldiers from the recently launched 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme could be part of the marching contingent.

• Women officers of the Indian Army will also get a chance to showcase their strength in this year's parade. Lt. Commander Disha Amrith will lead the naval marching contingent, and Lt. Chetana Sharma will lead the 'Made in India' surface-to-air missile system at the parade. Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati's granddaughter Lt. Dimple Bhati from the Corps of Signals will join the Indian Army's Daredevils motorcycle team, ANI reported.

• The first-ever military tattoo and tribal dance festival has been organised at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The two-day festival featuring a musical performance by the armed forces throws light on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's contribution to India's freedom struggle and ends on Tuesday.

The 74th Republic Day celebrations can also be witnessed online through streaming services and national broadcasts. Read this article to learn more.

