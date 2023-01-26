Republic Day 2023: 6,000 security personnel, over 150 CCTV cameras — Security arrangements beefed up in Delhi

More than 150 CCTV cameras have been installed and some of them also have the facial recognition system, the DCP said.

Security in Delhi has been beefed up ahead of India's 74th Republic Day celebrations. Delhi Police has set anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling ahead of celebrations in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

A multi-layer security cover is in place for the Republic Day celebrations here on Thursday with police conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling to thwart any untoward incident, according to officials.

Around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed in the New Delhi district and 24 help desks set up for those attending the celebrations at the Kartavya Path, they said.

Police said that around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, entry is based on QR code given on passes. No person without a valid pass or ticket would be allowed, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal.

Police said an NSG-DRDO anti-drone team has been deployed.

Extra pickets have also been set up on the borders of the national capital and vehicles entering the city are being checked, according to the officials.

Bomb Disposal Teams are conducting anti-sabotage checks in markets, high footfall areas, and other prominent places along with dog squads, police said.

For the last two to three months, verifications drive are being carried out in hotels, dharamshalas, guest houses, cinema halls, parking lots and bus terminals, a senior police official said.

Tenant and servant verification has been done, police said, adding that surprise checks were being conducted at hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas. Police also took efforts to sensitise the staff there to report suspicious activity.

DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi told ANI, “We conduct door-to-door verifications at hotels, guest houses and cinema halls. Security also heightened in major markets. Police pickets and patrolling increased.”

Police as well as paramilitary personnel have been briefed about security protocols and procedures, the officials said.

Police said that patrolling is being carried out, while audio and visual messages through public announcement systems are being played in high footfall.

Police had preemptively intensified patrolling in the national capital and security arrangements at Red Fort were beefed up on January 23.

They said area dominance and police visibility has been enhanced in the city by regular group foot patrolling and intensive checking at pickets.

On Saturday, the Special CP (Law and Order) of Delhi's Zone-II reviewed on ground arrangements and briefed his staff.

Through the use of social media, Delhi Police is raising awareness among the public to alert them on any suspicious person, activity or objects.

Delhi Police has tweeted security warnings for those visiting Kartavya Path in person to witness the Republic Day 2023 parade. Visitors are prohibited from carrying eatables, bags, coins and cameras, among other items.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION for those visiting Kartavya Path to witness #RepublicDay Parade. Please follow the instructions carefully so as to avoid any inconvenience.We look forward to your company in celebrating this joyous moment. pic.twitter.com/Y5UcAyANvp— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 22, 2023

The Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size-powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft over the jurisdiction of Delhi till February 15.

According to the officials, anti-terror measures were intensified in coordination with other security agencies.

With agency inputs.