The Ministry of Tribal Affairs tableau on ‘Eklavya model residential schools’ has bagged the top position among tableaux of ministries and departments. The tableau showcased the model of the residential schools which are established for tribal welfare through quality education across the country.

This was the first time when a tableau on Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) scheme was displayed during Republic Day celebrations. The Eklavya Model Residential Schools established by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, under the EMRS scheme, aim to provide quality education to the tribal communities inhabiting the remotest parts and provide opportunities in high and professional education courses and help them get employment in various sectors.

The front portion of the tableau showcased the emphasis on ‘Nari Shakti’, symbolic of girl education, ensuring equal enrolment of tribal boys and girls at EMRSs. It also showcased the desire of the tribal students to conquer the world through education.

An archetypical pen illustrating the meaning of learning was also featured in the shape of Eklavya’s bow and arrow to reflect the single-eyed mission with which tribal students of EMRSs shape their future.

In the rear portion, the knowledge tree conveyed the spread of knowledge and wisdom from teachers to students and the conservation of tribal culture in its natural landscape, one of the objectives of EMRSs.

This year, 23 tableaux, 17 from states/Union Territories and six from various ministries/departments, depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security were displayed at the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade on January 26.