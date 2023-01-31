English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News

Republic Day 2023: Ministry of Tribal Affairs tableau on Eklavya schools wins top position

Republic Day 2023: Ministry of Tribal Affairs tableau on Eklavya schools wins top position

Republic Day 2023: Ministry of Tribal Affairs tableau on Eklavya schools wins top position
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 31, 2023 12:53:44 PM IST (Updated)

The front portion of the tableau showcased the emphasis on ‘Nari Shakti’, symbolic of girl education, ensuring equal enrolment of tribal boys and girls at EMRSs. An archetypical pen illustrating the meaning of learning was also featured in the shape of Eklavya’s bow and arrow to reflect the single-eyed mission.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs tableau on ‘Eklavya model residential schools’ has bagged the top position among tableaux of ministries and departments. The tableau showcased the model of the residential schools which are established for tribal welfare through quality education across the country.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Jan 31, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Jan 31, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages

This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages

Jan 30, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


 
 
This was the first time when a tableau on Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) scheme was displayed during Republic Day celebrations. The Eklavya Model Residential Schools established by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, under the EMRS scheme, aim to provide quality education to the tribal communities inhabiting the remotest parts and provide opportunities in high and professional education courses and help them get employment in various sectors.
ALSO READ:
Republic Day 2023 | A look at some of the state tableaux at the parade
The front portion of the tableau showcased the emphasis on ‘Nari Shakti’, symbolic of girl education, ensuring equal enrolment of tribal boys and girls at EMRSs. It also showcased the desire of the tribal students to conquer the world through education.
 
 
An archetypical pen illustrating the meaning of learning was also featured in the shape of Eklavya’s bow and arrow to reflect the single-eyed mission with which tribal students of EMRSs shape their future.
ALSO READ: Budget 2023: President Murmu addresses joint Parliament session for first time — Top quotes
In the rear portion, the knowledge tree conveyed the spread of knowledge and wisdom from teachers to students and the conservation of tribal culture in its natural landscape, one of the objectives of EMRSs.
This year, 23 tableaux, 17 from states/Union Territories and six from various ministries/departments, depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security were displayed at the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade on January 26.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jan 31, 2023 11:51 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Republic Day 2023republic day paradetableaus

Previous Article

Amrit Udyan opens for public today: How to book tickets and other details

Next Article

Asaram Bapu convicted in 2013 rape case, Gujarat court likely to pronounce quantum of sentence today

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X