The front portion of the tableau showcased the emphasis on ‘Nari Shakti’, symbolic of girl education, ensuring equal enrolment of tribal boys and girls at EMRSs. An archetypical pen illustrating the meaning of learning was also featured in the shape of Eklavya’s bow and arrow to reflect the single-eyed mission.
It is matter of great pride as the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has bagged the top position among Ministries/Departments for its Tableau at National Level Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path! 🇮🇳Read more: https://t.co/hVCX8YxC7R pic.twitter.com/q7viA4OOfZ— Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India (@TribalAffairsIn) January 30, 2023
In line with the vision of celebrating our glorious tribal heritage, a tableau by the @TribalAffairsIn showcasing tribal welfare through quality education in Eklavya Model Residential Schools established for ST children across the country was featured at the 74th #RepublicDay. pic.twitter.com/1Hi71aTozR— Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India (@TribalAffairsIn) January 26, 2023