Republic Day 2023 parade concludes with a mega air show involving Sukhoi 30 and Rafale | WATCH

Republic Day 2023: Here's a glimpse of Baaz formation, Trishul formation, Vajraang formation, Netra Formation and many other formations by 50 aircraft and helicopters of the three forces. The air warriors exhibited their aerobatics and professional skills in the end of the Republic Day parade.
Trishul formation comprising three Su-30 MKI air superiority fighters. pic.twitter.com/KGOiLWGD13— HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023
The All Attack Helicopter #Prachand formation with the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter #Prachand in the center followed by the AH 64 Apache and indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter Mk IV #Rudra at the flanks. pic.twitter.com/M1csjSGtPd— A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2023
#Tiranga formation comprising of 5 #MadeInIndia Advanced Light Helicopter Mk I of the #Sarang helicopter display team of the @IAF_MCC @rajnathsingh@AjaybhattBJP4UK@giridhararamane@PIB_India @indianrdc pic.twitter.com/sPrBonl8nZ— A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2023
Netra Formation comprising a AEW&C - Netra in the center flanked by four Rafale multi role fighters. pic.twitter.com/KfHQOHZ4GQ— HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023
Vajraang formation comprising a C 130 Super Hercules Transport Aircraft in the center flanked by two Rafale multirole fighters on either side. pic.twitter.com/7nb5c7pGYn— HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023
Bheem Formation comprising a C 17 Heavy Lift Transport aircraft flanked by two Su 30 MKI Air Superiority fighters. pic.twitter.com/jG9QdgRgWl— HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023
#Vijay formation comprising of a single Rafale multirole fighter.@rajnathsingh@AjaybhattBJP4UK@giridhararamane@IAF_MCC @PIB_India @indianrdc pic.twitter.com/m8Pwy6SdCS— A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2023
Dhwaj formation comprising of 4 Mi 17 IV Medium Lift Helicopters of the #IAF.@rajnathsingh@AjaybhattBJP4UK@giridhararamane@IAF_MCC @PIB_India @indianrdc pic.twitter.com/YcZbBjKPEX— A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2023