Republic Day 2023 parade concludes with a mega air show involving Sukhoi 30 and Rafale | WATCH

Republic Day 2023: Here's a glimpse of Baaz formation, Trishul formation, Vajraang formation, Netra Formation and many other formations by 50 aircraft and helicopters of the three forces. The air warriors exhibited their aerobatics and professional skills in the end of the Republic Day parade.

India's republic day celebration concluded with a grand flypast on Thursday. Spectators at Kartavya Path seemed to be in awe as vintage, as well as modern aircraft and helicopters, roared in the skies. Thunder was felt across the region as Sukhoi-30, C17 aircraft and Rafale flew past, making different formations.

As many as 50 aircraft and helicopters of the three forces — Air, Navy, and Army — were on display as the Republic Day celebration in Delhi drew to an end. The air warriors exhibited their aerobatics and professional skills. Here's a glimpse of the mega air show that marked this year's Republic Day celebrations:

> Trishul formation with three Sukhoi 30 MarkI aircraft

Trishul formation comprising three Su-30 MKI air superiority fighters. pic.twitter.com/KGOiLWGD13 — HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023

> Prachand formation, which comprised an LCH AC in lead with two Apache Helicopters and Two ALH Mk-IV ac in echelon flew in five ac Arrow Formation.

The All Attack Helicopter #Prachand formation with the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter #Prachand in the center followed by the AH 64 Apache and indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter Mk IV #Rudra at the flanks. pic.twitter.com/M1csjSGtPd — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2023

> A Tiranga formed by five Sarang (ALH) flew in the Ladder Formation and streamed the Tricolour. Comprising a Dakota ac in lead with two Dornier ac in echelon, a Tangail was formed that flew in 'vic' formation.

> Baaz Formation comprising three Mig 29 Multirole Fighters.

https://twitter.com/hqwaciaf/status/1618482974374400001

> Netra Formation comprising an AEW&C - Netra in the centre flanked by four Rafale multi-role fighters

Netra Formation comprising a AEW&C - Netra in the center flanked by four Rafale multi role fighters. pic.twitter.com/KfHQOHZ4GQ — HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023

> Vajraang formation comprising a C-130 Super Hercules Transport Aircraft in the centre flanked by two Rafale multirole fighters on either side.

Vajraang formation comprising a C 130 Super Hercules Transport Aircraft in the center flanked by two Rafale multirole fighters on either side. pic.twitter.com/7nb5c7pGYn — HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023

> "Bheem" formation comprising a C-17 Heavy Lift Transport aircraft flanked by two Sukhoi-30 MKI Air Superiority fighters. The formation was led by Group Captain AK Patnaik.

Bheem Formation comprising a C 17 Heavy Lift Transport aircraft flanked by two Su 30 MKI Air Superiority fighters. pic.twitter.com/jG9QdgRgWl — HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 26, 2023

> 'Amrit' formation with six Jaguar Deep Penetration Strike Aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 2023 Republic Day. It was led by Group Caption NP Verma.

https://twitter.com/hqwaciaf/status/1618499113494118401

> Vijay formation, comprising of a single Rafale multirole fighter, was led by Group Captain R Kataria.

> Dhwaj formation comprising of 4 Mi 17 IV Medium Lift Helicopters of the IAF

Apart from the thrilling flypast, the Republic Day parade was marked by state tableaux, made-in-India weapons show and regiment marches. A contingent of Egyptian military also marched on the Kartavya Path on Thursday.

Republic day in India is celebrated every year on January 26. In 1950, India became a republic and was no longer under the rule of the British Empire. The constitution of India was adopted on this day, which is the framework for citizens to follow when it comes to fundamental rights.