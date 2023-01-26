Republic Day 2023: Day to remember those who played significant role in drafting Constitution, says Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurled the Tricolour at his residence in Delhi on Republic Day. "I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone. It's the day to remember contributions of those who gave their lives for Maa Bharati and continue to be our inspiration. Also the day to remember those who played significant role in drafting Constitution of the largest democracy," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.
Republic Day 2023 LIVE: Indian lawmakers extend wishes, unfurl national flag at their residences
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the several politicians who greeted Indians on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day and unfurled the tricolour at their respective residences.
Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes and tweeted in Hindi, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. Today, I salute all those freedom fighters, Constitution makers and brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to liberate, strengthen and protect the country."
The national flag was unfurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on the occasion of the Republic Day on Thursday. Nagpur Mahanagar Sah-Sanghchalak Shridhar Gadge unfurled the tricolour at the Sangh headquarters in Mahal area of Nagpur in the presence of RSS volunteers and pracharaks.