Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Kartavya Path resonates with 21 gun salutes, mega parade begins

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 26, 2023 10:34 AM IST (Updated)
Republic Day 2023 LIVE updates: India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country and its armed forces contingents along the newly named Kartavya Path in Delhi. The chief guest is Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The theme for this year's celebration is "Jan Bhagidari" or people's participation. A grand flypast of 50 aircraft,  themed tableaux and indigenously-developed weapons will be seen at the stunning parade today. Stay tuned to this blog for LIVE Updates on Republic Day 2023.

Republic Day 2023: Kartavya Path resonates with 21 gun salutes

From the first Republic Day till last year, the 21-gun salute used to be from the British-era 25-pounder artillery. Now from this time it will be from 105 mm Indian field gun (105 mm Indian field gun).

Jan 26, 2023 10:34 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: After paying tributes at the National war Memorial, Prime Minister Narendra Modi puts down his remarks in the digital Visitor's Book of the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Jan 26, 2023 10:32 AM

Republic Day 2023: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lays a wreath at the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Kolkata's Red Road

Jan 26, 2023 10:31 AM

Repulic Day 2023 | President Droupadi Murmu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi depart from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path

Jan 26, 2023 10:30 AM

Republic Day 2023: "Swagatham" by Pandit Ravi Shnakar plays at Kartavya Path as Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife arrives to attent the R-Day parade.

Jan 26, 2023 10:29 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE updates: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan unfurled the Tricolour at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Republic Day.

Jan 26, 2023 10:27 AM

JUST IN | President Droupadi Murmu leaves Rashtrapati Bhavan with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

 Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the chief guest for this year's Republic Day parade.

Jan 26, 2023 10:22 AM

Republic Day 2023: Day to remember those who played significant role in drafting Constitution, says Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurled the Tricolour at his residence in Delhi on Republic Day. "I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone. It's the day to remember contributions of those who gave their lives for Maa Bharati and continue to be our inspiration. Also the day to remember those who played significant role in drafting Constitution of the largest democracy," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Jan 26, 2023 10:19 AM

Republic Day LIVE: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Bagh Parade Ground in Jagdalpur, Bastar on Republic Day.

Jan 26, 2023 10:17 AM

Republic Day 2023: PM Modi leads the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in Delhi | IN PIC

Jan 26, 2023 10:13 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial, mega parade to begin shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the National War Memorial at India Gate in Delhi ahead of the mega parade. He donned a colourfull turban.

Jan 26, 2023 10:12 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE: Indian lawmakers extend wishes, unfurl national flag at their residences

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the several politicians who greeted Indians on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day and unfurled the tricolour at their respective residences.

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes and tweeted in Hindi, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. Today, I salute all those freedom fighters, Constitution makers and brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to liberate, strengthen and protect the country."

Jan 26, 2023 10:06 AM

All equipment displayed by the Indian Army in the parade this year will be "Made in India," officials say. Indigenous 105mm Indian Field Guns will be used for the 21 Gun Salute, and the ammunition has also be produced locally, they said.

Jan 26, 2023 9:58 AM

In photos | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the tricolour at this residence in Delhi this morning.

Jan 26, 2023 9:47 AM

The national flag was unfurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on the occasion of the Republic Day on Thursday. Nagpur Mahanagar Sah-Sanghchalak Shridhar Gadge unfurled the tricolour at the Sangh headquarters in Mahal area of Nagpur in the presence of RSS volunteers and pracharaks.

Jan 26, 2023 9:45 AM