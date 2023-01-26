Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: India celebrates 74th Republic Day in Delhi

English
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 26, 2023 8:18 AM IST (Updated)
Republic Day 2023: India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday with security in the national capital beefed up in preparation for the annual parade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country and its armed forces contingents along the newly named Kartavya Path in Delhi. The theme for this year's celebration is "Jan Bhagidari" or people's participation and the chief guest is Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. A grand flypast of 50 aircraft including four Rafale is expected. Weapons displayed by the Indian Army have been indigenously developed to underline Modi's "Made in India" vision. For the first time, the Central Armed Police Forces will showcase a common tableau based on the theme of "Nari Shakti."

Republic Day 2023 in Delhi: Over 65,000 visitors are expected along the Kartavya Path. Traffic will be heavy until 1 pm, Delhi Police says. Security around the national capital has also been beefed up. Temperature in the national capital is around 15 degrees Celsius at the moment.

Jan 26, 2023 8:18 AM

In the grand parade, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Air Force will march alongside their regiments and bands will perform at Kartavya Path.

This year, Lt Commander Disha Amrith, a naval air operation official, will lead the Indian Navy's Republic Day contingent of 144 young sailors and its tableau will showcase the 'Nari Shakti'.

Jan 26, 2023 8:10 AM

A total of 27 tableaux will be on display at the 2023 Republic Day parade in Delhi this year. Out of these, 17 tableaux will be from states and union territories. Union Territories like Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will also have their own tableaux.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will display two tableaux -- one each by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Jan 26, 2023 7:58 AM

Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the president of Egypt, is the chief guest of this year’s Republic Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Sisi on Wednesday as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Jan 26, 2023 7:53 AM

Traffic advisory for Republic Day 2023: The grand parade for Republic Day will begin at 10.30 AM at Vijay Chowk and travel to the Red Fort. To ensure that the parade is conducted smoothly along its path, traffic arrangements and restrictions will be put in place, the Delhi traffic police tweeted.

No traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 25, till the parade is over. No cross traffic on the Kartavya Path will be allowed from 10 PM on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road as well.

Jan 26, 2023 7:43 AM

In a first, all Central Armed Police Forces will showcase a common tableau for the 2023 Republic Day Parade, with the theme of this year being ‘Nari Shakti’. Sources confirmed that all CAPFs will send their women soldiers to emphasise on the ‘Nari Shakti’ theme.

Jan 26, 2023 7:32 AM

Over 1,000 members of India's police force and personnel from the fire services, home guard and civil defence will be felicitated with medals for their service on today's occasion of Republic Day 2023. The government will also bestow honorary ranks upon 11,000 Indian Army personnel. Here's a full list of the awardees this year.

Jan 26, 2023 7:23 AM

For Republic Day celebrations, there will some restrictions when travelling on Delhi Metro on January 26. While Delhi Metro rail services will remain open on Republic Day, boarding and deboarding at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations will be restricted. For the full advisory, check here.

Jan 26, 2023 7:15 AM

Buildings across India light up in Tricolour to celebrate Republic Day 2023

The Bombay Stock Exchange was illuminated in the colours of the tricolour of the eve of the 74th Republic Day in Mumbai.

Jan 26, 2023 7:00 AM

A military contingent featuring armed forces from Egypt will join the grand parade in Delhi this year. Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy will commander the Egyptian Army contingent.

Jan 26, 2023 6:56 AM

Why do we celebrate Republic Day? India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as the day it achieved "purna swaraj" or complete independence. It marks the formal adoption of the Indian Constitution and on this day, the President of India unfurls the National flag in Delhi.

Jan 26, 2023 6:48 AM

Republic Day 2023 parade in Delhi: Security has been beefed up in the national capital in preparations for the grand celebration today. Visuals of traffic police personnel checking vehicals along the Delhi-Noida border have been posted by ANI.

Jan 26, 2023 6:37 AM

Padma Awards 2023 | From tabla maestro Zakir Hussain to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav — here's a list of this year's Padma Award winners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the winners after the government announced its list on Wednesday night.

Jan 26, 2023 6:35 AM

As is tradition, President Droupadi Murmu gave an address on the eve of India's 74 Republic Day. She said that the "collective wisdom of the Constitution makers" of India was guiding the path of the current government and that "the progress we have made on all fronts is encouraging." To read her entire speech, click here.

Jan 26, 2023 6:27 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE updates: Celebrations for India's 74th Republic Day will begin shortly. Thousands are expected along Delhi's Kartavya Path to witness the grand parade that travels to the India Gate. The general public can also enjoy the ceremonies from the comfort of their homes by tuning into the event's livestream. Streaming will be available on Doordarshan and the websites of the Press Bureau of India and the Ministry of Defence. For more details, read here.

Jan 26, 2023 6:24 AM

