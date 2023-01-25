English
Republic Day 2023: Wishes, messages and greetings to share with family and friends

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 25, 2023 4:41:05 PM IST (Updated)

The annual military parade, the flybys, the kite flying and more are some of the traditional ways to show your love for the country. This Republic Day, share the patriotic spirit with your family and friends with these wishes, messages and quotes.

India will be celebrating its 74th Republic Day on January 26. One of three national holidays in India, Republic Day marks the anniversary of when the Indian Constitution formally came into effect and the country became a sovereign republic. The annual military parade, the flybys, the kite flying and more are some of the traditional ways to show your love for the country.

This Republic Day, share the patriotic spirit with your family and friends with these wishes, messages and quotes.
Quotes
“Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian.” - Sardar Vallabhai Patel
ALSO READ: Republic Day tickets: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to book
“Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.” - BR Ambedkar
“Politics and Religion are obsolete. The time has come for Science and Spirituality.” - Jawaharlal Nehru
“Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony, and progress in South Asia.” – Atal Behari Vajpayee
Wishes and Messages
This Republic Day let’s promise to strive for justice, freedom and equal rights for every Indian and for peace and unity among all.
ALSO READ: Republic Day Parade 2023: CAPF to showcase 'Nari Shakti' theme
Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich history and heritage. Happy Republic Day!
May our tricolour always fly high. Let's take a moment to salute the pillars of our great Indian constitution -- justice, equality, liberty and fraternity. Have a happy Republic Day.
Independence is a wonderful gift from God. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day!
To the heroes of the Nation, To the people of the nation. Happy Republic Day!
To the unsung heroes and workers that keep this country running, Happy Republic Day!
ALSO READ: Republic Day 2023: Check Traffic, Airline, Railway advisory and restrictions
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jan 25, 2023 4:25 PM IST
