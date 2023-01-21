Republic Day 2023: History, significance and interesting facts

The Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the country's constitution in 1950.

Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. Every year, the celebrations feature spectacular military and cultural pageantry in the national capital. The armed forces personnel march along the Kartavya Marg (formerly known as Rajpath) in an elaborate display of military might. This year India celebrates its 74th Republic Day.

History

On this day on January 26, 1929, the Indian National Congress issued the Declaration of Indian Independence, also known as Purna Swaraj.

A committee was created on August 29, 1947, a few days after India achieved Independence, to draft a permanent constitution for independent India.

Dr BR Ambedkar was made chairman of the committee and on November 4, 1947, the committee drafted the Constitution and submitted it to the Constituent Assembly.

The Assembly met in numerous sessions for nearly two years.

On January 24, 1950, the 308 members of the Assembly signed two handwritten versions of the Constitution, one in Hindi and one in English.

The Constitution came into effect two days later, on January 26, 1950. Since then, January 26 has been celebrated as Republic Day.

Significance

Republic Day is celebrated across the country with much fervour. In New Delhi, the national flag is hoisted by the President of India at India Gate and the most glorious of parades take place at the Kartavya Marg.

The parade displays India’s military prowess and promotes its diverse culture. The event is conducted by the Indian President and is arranged by the Ministry of Defence. The event also pays tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. The Prime Minister of India puts a ringlet at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate to honour the martyrs. This is followed by a 21-gun salute, national flag hoisting, and singing of the national anthem.

Republic Day commemorates the spirit of complete independence and individual India.

Interesting Facts

1. Every year on Republic Day, the leader of a particular nation is invited to be the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade. This year the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, will be the chief guest.

2. January 26, 1950, also marks the day when Dr Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as the first President of India at the Durbar Hall of the government house.

3. The Republic Day parade starts after the arrival of the President of India. The President's cavalier bodyguards salute the National Flag first.

4. On Republic Day, bravery awards are also given to deserving candidates. Bravery awards including the Veer Chakra, Maha Veer Chakra, Param Veer Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Ashoka Chakra are given during the celebrations.