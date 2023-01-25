Republic Day 2023: Full list of bravehearts to be feted tomorrow

Republic Day 2023: No President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), the top category of bravery decorations among the police forces, has been awarded. A total of 901 police personnel drawn from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state forces have been awarded various service medals, including for gallantry, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

On the upcoming occasion of Republic Day, several members of India's police force and personnel from the fire services, home guard and civil defence will be felicitated with medals for their service. The government on January 26 will also award over 11,000 army personnel honorary ranks.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a list of recipients and the various medals they will receive.

Medals announced for 901 police personnel

A total of 901 police personnel drawn from the Central Armed Police Forces and state forces have been awarded various service medals, including for gallant action, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the Home Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday, January 25.

The tally includes 140 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG).

Among the bravery awards, the maximum of 80 personnel were given for operations in "Naxal" violence-affected areas while 45 personnel deployed in the Jammu and Kashmir region were awarded for their gallant action, a statement from the Home Ministry said.

The country’s largest paramilitary force, the Central Reserve Police Force, got the highest 48 PMGs, followed by 31 from the Maharashtra Police, 25 from the J-K Police, nine from the Jharkhand Police, seven each from the Delhi Police, the Chhattisgarh Police and the Border Security Force, it said.

The decorations also include 93 President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service (PPM) and 668 Police Medals for Meritorious Service (PM).

The PMG is awarded for conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the statement said.

The PPM is awarded for special distinguished record in police service and PM is given for valuable service, characterised by resource and devotion to duty, it said.

A complete list of the the awardees, their names and designations can be found here

Honorary ranks to army

This year, 11,020 Army personnel will be awarded honorary ranks on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. A majority of these titles are being bestowed upon retired personnel.

Among those on active duty, 437 people will be awarded the rank of Honorary Captain and 1,823 will get Honorary Lieutenant. Of those retired, 1,307 will get Hony. Capt., 197 will get Hony. Lt., 2,951 will be Hony. Sub. Maj., 703 will be Hony. Sub. and 3,602 will get Hony. Nb. Sub.

A full list of awardees and their ranks can be found here

Approximately 100 fire services, civil defence and home guards to be awarded medals

The government has also announced President's Medals for Gallantry, President's Medals for Distinguished Services, Gallantry Medals and Meritorious Services Medals for approximately 100 personnel belonging to the fire services, civil defence and home guards.

On Republic Day, 47 personnel will be awarded the Fire Service Medals, out of which two will receive the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry for their "act of valour and gallantry," a press released by the Home Ministry said.

The President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to seven people and the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service has been given to 38 people.

Also, 55 people will get Home Guards and Civil Defence Medals, out of which one person will get the Medal for Gallantry in the service.

The President's Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service will be awarded to nine and 45 people, respectively.

