india News

Republic Day 2023: Full list of bravehearts to be feted tomorrow
Jan 25, 2023 5:50:39 PM IST (Published)

Republic Day 2023: No President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), the top category of bravery decorations among the police forces, has been awarded. A total of 901 police personnel drawn from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state forces have been awarded various service medals, including for gallantry, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

On the upcoming occasion of Republic Day, several members of India's police force and personnel from the fire services, home guard and civil defence will be felicitated with medals for their service. The government on January 26 will also award over 11,000 army personnel honorary ranks.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a list of recipients and the various medals they will receive.
Medals announced for 901 police personnel
A total of 901 police personnel drawn from the Central Armed Police Forces and state forces have been awarded various service medals, including for gallant action, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the Home Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday, January 25.
The tally includes 140 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG).
Among the bravery awards, the maximum of 80 personnel were given for operations in "Naxal" violence-affected areas while 45 personnel deployed in the Jammu and Kashmir region were awarded for their gallant action, a statement from the Home Ministry said.
The country’s largest paramilitary force, the Central Reserve Police Force, got the highest 48 PMGs, followed by 31 from the Maharashtra Police, 25 from the J-K Police, nine from the Jharkhand Police, seven each from the Delhi Police, the Chhattisgarh Police and the Border Security Force, it said.
No President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), the top category of bravery decorations among the police forces, has been awarded.
Also read: Republic Day 2023: History, significance and interesting facts
The decorations also include 93 President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service (PPM) and 668 Police Medals for Meritorious Service (PM).
The PMG is awarded for conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the statement said.
The PPM is awarded for special distinguished record in police service and PM is given for valuable service, characterised by resource and devotion to duty, it said.
A complete list of the the awardees, their names and designations can be found here.
Honorary ranks to army
This year, 11,020 Army personnel will be awarded honorary ranks on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. A majority of these titles are being bestowed upon retired personnel.
Among those on active duty, 437 people will be awarded the rank of Honorary Captain and 1,823 will get Honorary Lieutenant. Of those retired, 1,307 will get Hony. Capt., 197 will get Hony. Lt., 2,951 will be Hony. Sub. Maj., 703 will be Hony. Sub. and 3,602 will get Hony. Nb. Sub.
A full list of awardees and their ranks can be found here.
Approximately 100 fire services, civil defence and home guards to be awarded medals
The government has also announced President's Medals for Gallantry, President's Medals for Distinguished Services, Gallantry Medals and Meritorious Services Medals for approximately 100 personnel belonging to the fire services, civil defence and home guards.
On Republic Day, 47 personnel will be awarded the Fire Service Medals, out of which two will receive the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry for their "act of valour and gallantry," a press released by the Home Ministry said.
The President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to seven people and the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service has been given to 38 people.
Also, 55 people will get Home Guards and Civil Defence Medals, out of which one person will get the Medal for Gallantry in the service.
The President's Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service will be awarded to nine and 45 people, respectively.
Fire Service Medal for Gallantry
Firdous Ahmad KhanSelection Grade Fireman
Bashir Ahmad AhangerFireman
President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service
Krishnan Shanmughan (Kerala)Senior Fire & Rescue Officer
Benny Mathew (Kerala)Senior Fire & Rescue Officer
Devendra Singh (Uttarakhand)Fire Station Second Officer
Pratap Singh Rana (Uttarakhand)Fire Station Second Officer
Harbans Lal (CISF/MHA)Assistant Sub-Inspector/Fire
C. H. Venkateswaralu (CISF/MHA)Assistant Sub-Inspector/Fire
Himanshu Sekhar Sahu (Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry)General Manager (Fire Services)
Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service
Pratul Chandra Barman (Arunachal Pradesh)Station Officer
Nitin Dhiman (Himachal Pradesh)Station Fire Officer
Prem Singh (Himachal Pradesh)Sub Fire Officer
Nousad Muhammed Haneefa (Kerala)Director(Technical)
Rajasekharan Nair  S (Kerala)Senior Fire & Rescue Officer
Subash K B (Kerala)Senior Fire & Rescue Officer
Imamudheen K.K. (Lakshadweep)Leading Fireman
LalnunPuia (Mizoram)Fireman
Zhasalie Napranotsu (Nagaland)Deputy. S.P. (F&ES)
Kali Charan Sabar (Odisha)Leading Fireman
Bipadabhanjan Behera (Odisha)Driver Havildar
Nakula Nayak (Odisha)Driver Havildar
Mathew Rai (Sikkim)Deputy Chief Fire Officer
Shyam Singh (Uttarakhand)Leading Fireman
Dinesh Chandra Pathak (Uttarakhand)Leading Fireman
Laxman Singh Negi (Uttarakhand)Leading Fireman
Prodip Sarkar (West Bengal)Divisional Fire Officer
Shuvrangshu Mazumder (West Bengal)Station Officer
Sukumar Roy (West Bengal)Sub Officer
Debprasad Hazra (West Bengal)Leader
Biswajit Paul (West Bengal)Leader
Sk. Hafiz Ali (West Bengal)Fire Operator
Haradhan Mukherjee (West Bengal)Fire Operator
Shyamal Chandra Das (West Bengal)Fire Operator
Odedra Rajendra R (CISF/MHA)Commandant/ Fire
Om Prakash (CISF/MHA)Assistant Commandant/ Fire
Santosh Kumar Singh (CISF/MHA)Assistant Sub-Inspector/Fire
Surjit Singh (CISF/MHA)Head Constable/Fire
Ravinder Kumar (CISF/MHA)Head Constable/Fire
Ratan Bhowmick (CISF/MHA)Head Constable/Fire
Dinesh Kumar Singh (CISF/MHA)Head Constable/Fire
Deep Chand Harijan (CISF/MHA)Head Constable/Fire
Rajaneesh Kumar Chouhan (Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry)Chief Manager (Fire Services)
Dhirendra Kumar (Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry)Deputy General Manager (Fire Services)
Bijaya Kumar Panda (Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry)Deputy General Manager (Fire & Safety)
Uma Shankar Singh (Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry)Fire Inspector Grade-II
Rajesh Kumar (Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry)Fire Inspector Grade-II
Rajendrakumar Shivnarayan Agrahari (Dept. of Atomic Energy)Deputy Chief Fire Officer
Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal For Gallantry
Prakash Singh Negi (Chandigarh)Home Guard Volunteer
President’s Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal For Distinguished Services
Trishna Chattopadhyay (Delhi)Senior Instructor (CD)
Dina Nath Yadav (Delhi)Instructor (CD)
Anuj Tomar (Himachal Pradesh)Deputy Commandant General (HG)
Ram Nath Verma (Madhya Pradesh)Company Havaldar Major (HG)
Randeep Jaggi (Madhya Pradesh)Divisional Warden (CD)
Pramod Kumar Dalai (Odisha)Volunteer (CD)
Manpreet Singh (Punjab)Company Commander (HG)
Amitabh Srivastava (Uttarakhand)Deputy Commandant General (HG & CD)
Rajeev Baloni (Uttarakhand)Deputy Commandant General (HG & CD)
Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal For Meritorious Service
Pushpinder Kumar (Chandigarh)Home Guard
Sukhwinder Singh (Chandigarh)Home Guard
K. Partha Sarathy (Chandigarh)Home Guard
Shashibhushan Soni (Chhattisgarh)Naik (HG)
Kanhaiya Lal Sahu (Chhattisgarh)Sainik (HG)
Deepak Kumar (Delhi)Junior Instructor (CD)
Ramesh Chandra Rana (Delhi)Additional Chief Warden (CD)
Satish Kumar (Delhi)Divisional Warden (CD)
Hitendrasinh Mangalsinh Chudasama (Gujarat)Inspector Instructor (HG)
Kirit kumar Markandrai Joshi (Gujarat)Company Commander (HG)
Ratanbhai Kalabhai Bhadru (Gujarat)Havaldar Quarter Master (HG)
Anilkumar Chhotalal Gandhi (Gujarat)Subedar Staff Officer (HG)
Dilipsinh Jatubha Jadeja (Gujarat)Nayab Subedar Platoon Commander (HG)
Kanjibhai Raghavbhai Bhalala (Gujarat)Chief Warden (CD)
Rohin Pamral (Himachal Pradesh)Company Commander (HG)
Sunil Dutt Sharma (Himachal Pradesh)Senior Platoon Commander (HG)
Sudhir Kumar (Jammu & Kashmir)Head Constable (HG)
Surjeet Singh (Jammu & Kashmir)Selection Grade Constable (HG)
Bheesham Singh Suryawanshi (Madhya Pradesh)Company Quarter Master (HG)
Anil Soni (Madhya Pradesh)Sainik (HG)
Kashinath Radka Kurkute (Maharashtra)Assistant Deputy Controller (CD)
Eknath Jagannath Sutar (Maharashtra)Platoon Commander (HG)
Parmeshwar Kerba Jawade (Maharashtra)Officer Commanding
Monika Ashok Shimpi (Maharashtra)Home Guard
Phurailatpam Hemolata (Manipur)Civil Defence Instructor (Junior) (CD)
Homesingh Khongjoh (Meghalaya)Havildar (HG)
Bipul Khongwir (Meghalaya)Havildar (HG)
Ambrush. A. Sangma (Meghalaya)Havildar (HG)
Pynkhambor Harris Khongsngi (Meghalaya)Senior Staff Officer (CD)
Pratap Chandra Khandual (Odisha)Home Guard
Babuli Hati (Odisha)Home Guard
Umesh Naik (Odisha)Home Guard
Pramod Kumar Sahu (Odisha)Home Guard
Bipin Bihari Biswal (Odisha)Home Guard
Tejinder Kumar Mehta (Punjab)Superintendent Grade-2 (HG & CD)
Paramjeet Kaur Brar (Punjab)Company Commander (HG)
Ramji Lal Jat (Rajasthan)Deputy Commandant (HG)
Mohan Singh Chouhan (Rajasthan)Company Commander (HG)
Ataur Rahaman (Tripura)Home Guard
Swapna Datta (Marak) (Tripura)Home Guard
Rakesh Kumar Misra (Uttar Pradesh)Deputy Controller (CD)
Amarnath Misra (Uttar Pradesh)Chief Warden (CD)
Vikas Kumar Jalan (Uttar Pradesh)Divisional Warden (CD)
Govind Singh Khati (Uttarakhand)Senior Administrative Officer (HG)
Rajpal Singh Rana (Uttarakhand)Platoon Commander (HG)
With agency inputs.
 
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
