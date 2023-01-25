English
Republic Day 2023: Delhi Metro issues advisory

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 25, 2023 3:32:41 PM IST (Published)

While Delhi Metro rail services will remain open on Republic Day, boarding and deboarding at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations will be restricted. Only people who have been invited to the parade or ticket holders can alight or deboard from these two stations.

For Republic Day celebrations, there will some restrictions when travelling on Delhi Metro on January 26. While Delhi Metro rail services will remain open on Republic Day, boarding and deboarding at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations will be restricted.

During the Republic Day Parade, only people who have been invited to the parade or ticket holders can alight or deboard from the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations. The restrictions will be in place between 5 AM to 2 PM on January 26.
ALSO READ:
Traffic advisory for Republic Day 2023: Check roads affected and suggested routes in Delhi
Once the parade is over, those in attendance can board the metro at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House. Parking across all metro stations will remain open in order to provide more convenience to citizens.
After January 26, the Ministry of Tourism is organising the five-day 'Bharat Parv' at Red Fort. As a result, the Delhi Traffic Police has made diversions that will remain in place between January 26 to 31. Traffic diversions will be placed at Delhi Gate Chhatta, Rail Chowk, T-Point at Subhash Marg, Hanuman Mandir, Yamuna Bazaar, Shanti Van, and GPO at Kashmiri Gate.
ALSO READ: Republic Day 2023: Check Traffic, Airline, Railway advisory and restrictions
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
