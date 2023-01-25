Republic Day 2023: Delhi Metro issues advisory

While Delhi Metro rail services will remain open on Republic Day, boarding and deboarding at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations will be restricted. Only people who have been invited to the parade or ticket holders can alight or deboard from these two stations.
During the Republic Day Parade, only people who have been invited to the parade or ticket holders can alight or deboard from the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations. The restrictions will be in place between 5 AM to 2 PM on January 26.
Once the parade is over, those in attendance can board the metro at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House. Parking across all metro stations will remain open in order to provide more convenience to citizens.
After January 26, the Ministry of Tourism is organising the five-day 'Bharat Parv' at Red Fort. As a result, the Delhi Traffic Police has made diversions that will remain in place between January 26 to 31. Traffic diversions will be placed at Delhi Gate Chhatta, Rail Chowk, T-Point at Subhash Marg, Hanuman Mandir, Yamuna Bazaar, Shanti Van, and GPO at Kashmiri Gate.
