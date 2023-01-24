74th Republic Day: Here is where to watch the celebrations online

The parade will be streamed live on the official website of the Ministry of Defence at www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in/ .This year, to make it easier for the public to become a part of the commemoration, the Centre has launched an online Invitation Management Portal.
Republic Day is observed with much fervour and spirit of patriotism every year on January 26. On this day, the Indian Constitution officially came into effect. The celebratory events include the annual Republic Day parade which showcases the country’s historical and cultural heritage and military prowess. The event is watched by millions across the country.
The grand parade of Republic Day starts at Delhi’s Kartavya Path every year and travels to the India Gate.
Where to watch the live stream of the Republic Day 2023 Parade
The general public can enjoy the Republic Day event from the comfort of their homes by tuning in to the live-stream of the event. The live streaming of the parade will be available on various platforms such as Doordarshan and the Press Bureau of India.
The parade will also be streamed live on the official website of the Ministry of Defence at www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in/ .
This year, to make it easier for the public to become a part of the commemoration, the Centre has launched an online Invitation Management Portal.
This portal has been introduced to send e-invitation to dignitaries/ guests and the general public will also be able to purchase tickets online for watching the Republic Day parade.
The tickets can be booked for the various events that will take place on Republic Day. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of Aamantran at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in/login.
The Republic Day of India is one of the most important national holidays in the country and this year the theme for the celebrations is “participation of the common people.” This year, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will be the chief guest of the parade.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
