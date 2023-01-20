Over 1200 performers will take part in the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival, which will be held at JLN Stadium, Delhi, on January 23-24 as part of Republic Day celebrations. The event will also mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The first-ever Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival is set to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on January 23 and 24 as part of Republic Day celebrations. The event will also mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Over 1,200 performers will take part in the two-day festival.

Here’s all you need to know about the festival

The event is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs along with the Indian Coast Guard as the coordinating agency.

“Themed as Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance, this event is aimed at throwing light on the contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to our freedom struggle,” the Ministry of Defence stated in a press release.

A military tattoo is a performance of music or display by the armed forces and the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance performances will be showcased under the banner “Adi-Shaurya: Parv Parakram Ka.”

The initial practice sessions for the event began on January 10. As per the release, about 1,200 plus performers are displaying their art forms. Each group displays a slice of India with their unique and colourful costumes, headdresses, musical instruments, and dance beats.

The traditional dance performances will be presented during the main event. These performances include Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Songimukhawate, Paika, Rathwa, Budigali, Ka Shad Mastieh, Karma, Mangho, Kummikali, Palaiyar, Rekham Pada, and Cheraw.

These events and groups will be coordinated by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, while the Indian Army will present its prowess in the event through Paramotor gliding, Hot Air Balloon, Horse Show, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Khukuri Dance, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Gatka, Thang-ta, Navy Band and martial arts.

The event will end with the grand finale performance by famous Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher.

The event is free to attend.