Republic Day 2023: Here’s how states are preparing to celebrate the adoption of Indian Constitution

From Bihar to Odisha, the Indian states are preparing for the 74th Republic Day. Republic Day celebrations will take place at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna, while Odisha will have a state-level parade. The Karnataka government will observe Republic Day at the Idgah Maidan.

Preparations are in full swing for the grand Republic Day parade on January 26 in Delhi. While this will be a national-level procession, several states in the country are also celebrating the day. Here is how various states in India are preparing for the 74th Republic Day.

Bihar

The celebrations will take place at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Governor Fagu Chauhan will hoist the national flag, and tableaus of 12 departments will be on display. Rehearsals will be conducted on January 24 to prepare for the event. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, ministers, members of the legislative assembly, legislative councillors, members of parliament from Bihar, and senior officials of all departments will be invited to attend the celebrations.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government will observe Republic Day at the Idgah Maidan. The hoisting of the tricolour and cultural programmes will be held here. The confirmation of the celebration came from BJP MP P Chikkamuni Mohan's tweet.

Madhya Pradesh

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel will hoist the national flag in Bhopal. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hoist the tricolour in Jabalpur. Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam will unfurl the flag in Rewa district. Ministers at 29 district headquarters and collectors at 20 district headquarters will also unfurl the tricolour at the functions in different parts of the state.

Odisha

Odisha will have a state-level parade which will see the participation of 50 troops, including contingents of 120 infantry battalion, Andhra Police, Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Commisionerate police, Indian Navy, school and college students, and Special Operation Group (SOG). Cultural programs will include the popular folk dance' Bagha Naccha' (tiger dance) of Ganjam and a show by the Odisha Skating Club.