homeindia News

Republic Day 2023 | A look at some of the state tableaux at the parade
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 26, 2023 6:13:10 PM IST (Published)

India celebrated its 74th Republic Day on a chilly morning on Thursday. Here is how some of the states showcased their tableaux during the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path.

Republic Day: Andhra Pradesh Tableau Andhra Pradesh:

The state's tableau depicted 'Prabhala Theertham', which is a Sankranti festival. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)

Republic Day tableau: Assam Assam: Assam's tableau depicted Lachit Borphukan, an Ahom warrior, on a boat with a view of the Maa Kamakhya temple. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
Republic Day Uttarakhand Uttarakhand: The tableau depicted the Corbett National Park as well as Jageshwar Dham in Almora. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
Ladakh Republic Day Ladakh: The tableau's theme was 'Tourism and the composite culture of Ladakh' and highlighted the Union Territory's harmonious relation with nature as well as the rest of the world. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
Gujarat republic day Gujarat | The theme was 'Clean energy efficient Gujarat' and it depicted the renewable sources of energy. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
Tripura Republic Day Tripura | The theme was 'Sustainable livelihood via tourism and organic farming with women's active participation'. It also depicted the Mahamuni Buddha Mandir. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
Karnataka Republic Day Karnataka | The tableau depicted the achievements of three women — Tulsi Gowda Halakki. also known as 'Vruksha Maate'; a midwife. Sulagitti Narasamma; and Saalumarada Thimmakka — for their selfless contribution to society. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
Uttar Pradesh Republic Day Uttar Pradesh | The state's tableau showcased the Deepotsava celebrations in Ayodhya. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
Kerala Republic Day Kerala: The state's tableau represented 'Nari Shakti' and folk traditions of women empowerment. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
Jammu and Kashmir Republic Day Jammu and Kashmir: The tableau's theme 'Naya J&K' highlighted the tulip gardens, Amarnath Shrine and lavender cultivation. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
Jharkhand Republic Day Jharkhand: The tableau showcased the renowned Baidyanath temple in Deoghar as well as Lord Birsa Munda at the front. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
Haryana Republic Day Haryana: The state's tableau was based on the Bhagavad Gita. The tableau showcased Lord Krishna as Arjun's charioteer, imparting the knowledge of the Gita to him. The patterns on the sides showcased various scenes from Mahabharata.  (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
Maharashtra: This tableau was based on the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav theme, and it also showcased women empowerment. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
west bengal republic day West Bengal: West Bengal's tableau showcased Kolkata's famous Durga Puja celebrations, which was also inducted in the UN's Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2021. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
Tamil Nadu Republic Day Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu's tableau highlighted the state's culture as well as women empowerment. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
Arunachal Pradesh Republic Day Arunachal Pradesh: The state is known as the land of the rising sun and its tableau highlighted the tourism potential in adventure, as well as ecology, sports, sports, culture, history, history and archaeology. (Image courtesy: YouTube screen grab from Doordarshan National)
