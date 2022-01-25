Republic Day 2022: Govt announces 939 police medals; 189 personnel receive Gallantry Awards

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday announced 939 Police medals for police and other armed forces on the eve of Republic Day 2022.

The ministry said out of 189 Gallantry Awards, 134 personnel will be awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir.

Another 47 personnel will be conferred on Gallantry Awards for their gallant action in Left-wing extremist affected areas and one person for one's gallant action in north-east region of the country.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 115 are from J&K Police, 30 are from CRPF, three from ITBP, two from BSF, three from SSB, 10 from Chhattisgarh Police, nine from Odisha Police and seven from Maharashtra Police and the remaining from the other states/UTs.

On the occasion of Republic Day, 88 personnel will receive President’s Police Medal for their distinguished services and 662 personnel will be conferred on Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Besides that, name of 42 personnel also announced for the Fire Service Medals. Out of these, one personnel received President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry and two personnel will get Fire Service Medal for Gallantry for their respective acts of valour and gallantry.