Republic day 2022: Check wishes, quotes, Whatsapp status

Every year, January 26 is a national holiday in India. This day, the country marks and celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect. This year marks the 73rd Republic Day.
On this occasion, an annual parade takes place in the national capital New Delhi, which begins at Rajpath and ends at India Gate. The President of the country hoists the flag at Rajpath.
This year the Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am. There will be 16 marching contingents that will take part in the parade. A number of states and Union territories along with ministries and departments will showcase their tableaux during the event.
The parade will also see daredevil stunts on motorcycles carried out by Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel. Seventy-five aircraft will also put on a show at the event.
To celebrate Republic Day with your family members and friends, here are some wishes and quotes that you can share on social media platforms.
Republic Day 2022 wishes
Republic Day quotes
