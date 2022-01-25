Republic day 2022: Check wishes, quotes, Whatsapp status

Every year, January 26 is a national holiday in India. This day, the country marks and celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect. This year marks the 73rd Republic Day.

On this occasion, an annual parade takes place in the national capital New Delhi, which begins at Rajpath and ends at India Gate. The President of the country hoists the flag at Rajpath.

This year the Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am. There will be 16 marching contingents that will take part in the parade. A number of states and Union territories along with ministries and departments will showcase their tableaux during the event.

The parade will also see daredevil stunts on motorcycles carried out by Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel. Seventy-five aircraft will also put on a show at the event.

To celebrate Republic Day with your family members and friends, here are some wishes and quotes that you can share on social media platforms.

Republic Day 2022 wishes

With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let's salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day

On this special occasion, let us make a promise to our motherland that we will do all we can to enrich and preserve our heritage and our national ethos. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

Let’s celebrate 73 years of our constitution coming into effect. Happy Republic Day 2022!

Hope peace reigns in your part of the world today and everyday. Happy Republic Day.

Let us join our hands and work together to protect our nations from all the social evils that are tarnishing its greatness. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2022.

Republic Day quotes

“We are Indians, firstly and lastly.” - Dr BR Ambedkar

“Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian.” – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes in the world.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetstone of ideas.” – Bhagat Singh