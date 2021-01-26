Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi wishes Indians; fewer spectators, no chief guest at R-Day parade today

Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. The celebrations, however, will wear a different look this year with a shortened event at Rajpath in Delhi with the restrictions in place to curb the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event will begin at 9 am and conclude at 11:25 am after the traditional fly past. The Republic Day this year will see no chief guest, shorter routes, and very few spectators. No children under 15 are allowed to watch the parade at Rajpath and fewer soldiers in the Army and Navy will participate in the programme.Heavy security is in place across the national capital with the protesting farmers’ tractor march scheduled to be held in Delhi today. Thousands of tractors from Tikri border, Singhu and Ghazipur will be joining the rally, according to the police. As India celebrates a different R-Day this year, we bring to you the latest updates:
Jan 26, 2021
08:50
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Group Captain Kesavan Harisankar awarded Vishisht Seva Medal
Group Captain Kesavan Harisankar of Southern Air Command was awarded with the presitigious Presidential award Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) on the ocassion of Republic Day. In the coming days, the President, Ram Nath Kovind, will confer him the VSM at a function to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Share:
Jan 26, 2021
08:46
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurls the national flag
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Adequate security arrangements in place for tractor parade, says Ghaziabad police
The route of the tractor parade by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Republic Day has been decided by the Delhi Police and adequate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order, a senior Ghaziabad police official said on Monday. No route chart has been issued for it by the Ghaziabad police, the official said.
Share:
Jan 26, 2021
08:38
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: UK PM Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate COVID
The UK and India are working side by side to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a special reference to the vaccine collaboration in his Republic Day message on Tuesday. Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India's 71st Republic Day but had to call off the visit to focus on the domestic crisis unleashed by the emergence of a new, deadlier variant of coronavirus in the UK at the end of last year. In his video message to celebrate the birth of an extraordinary Constitution that established India as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world, the UK PM reiterated his plan to visit India in the coming months. I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion at the kind invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi, alas our common struggle against COVID has kept me in London, said Johnson.
Share:
Jan 26, 2021
08:36
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit lays wreath at the War Memorial at Rajaji Salai, in Chennai
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: 38 Delhi cops awarded the police medal
Thirty-eight Delhi Police personnel have been awarded police medal for their services, officials said. Seventeen have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), three President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 18 Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of the Republic Day.
Share:
Jan 26, 2021
08:34
Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Tight security for Republic Day celebrations, tractor parade
With the national capital on Tuesday witnessing two big events--Republic Day celebrations and a farmers' tractor parade--the city has been brought under heavy security cover with the deployment of thousands of security personnel in central Delhi and several border points. The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions leading protests against the Centre's farm laws, said their tractor parade will not enter central Delhi and it will start only after the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath concludes. The unions said around two lakh tractors are expected to participate in their parade, which will move into the city from three border points--Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate). According to the unions, there is no limit on vehicles. Patrolling has been intensified at power substations in Delhi following a threat from the banned Sikhs for Justice outfit to disrupt the city's supply during the Republic Day celebrations. An official said around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil. Facial recognition systems have also been set up at vantage points for suspect identification, the official said. The security personnel are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil over Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with other dignitaries and thousands of people.
Share:
Jan 26, 2021
08:28
PM Modi wishes Indians a Happy Republic Day
देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!
Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!