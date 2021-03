The railway ministry on Tuesday (March 16) rubbished reports circulating on social media about the suspension of train services from March 31. In an official statement, the ministry stated that suburban trains and express trains presently running as special trains would continue to be operational.

Calling the report bogus, the ministry pointed out that “wrong news clips” were being shared on social media platforms.

Moreover, it informed that the video clip being shared was from last year when the COVID-19 pandemic had brought life to a grinding halt. As of now, no such announcement of the suspension of trains has been made by Indian Railways even though certain states have been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks.

It urged the passengers to follow COVID-19 protocol while travelling.

During the pandemic, the railways had transported nearly 43 lakh migrant labourers, distributed two crore free food packets and made available hundreds of coaches to be used as healthcare centres, said BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav. On Monday he started the debate on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Railways, stating that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, railways had been totally transformed into a dynamic development-oriented organisation in the past several years. He further stated that more than 55,000 litres of drinking water had also been provided to the needy.

Yadav also criticised the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for announcing many railway projects for scoring political mileage even as he asserted that the Modi government has been taking all decisions in the interest of the country since coming to power.