With unlock 5 guidelines expected by the end of September, cinema hall owners are constantly asking for reopening permission. The West Bengal government has announced that cinema halls will open up starting October. However, the government is yet to make up its mind about this, according to people in the know.

In the unlock 4 guidelines cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks continued to be part of the prohibited list. The Home Ministry allowed metro rail operations starting September 7 and also removed the provision which banned liquor serving at restaurants and hotels.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus tally in India is past 60 lakh mark today with the addition of 82,170 new cases. The recoveries have increased to 50.17 lakh with 74,893 more people having recuperated from COVID-19.

The Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) and the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had in June separately urged the Centre to grant permission for restarting shows in cinema halls. The West Bengal government had allowed shooting for films, TV serials and web series from June 1 with not more than 35 persons on set and adhering to all health and safety protocols.

Cinema halls have been shut since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began in late March.