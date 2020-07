Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of Friday after suffering cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by her daughter. Khan was 71.

Saroj Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital on June 20 due to breathing issues following which, a mandatory COVID-19 test was conducted on her. Khan had tested negative for COVID.

In her 40-year long career in Bollywood, she had choreographed over 2,000 songs and won three National Awards for Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met.