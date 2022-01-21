Remove weekend curfew, relax odd-even system in markets as COVID-19 cases decline: Delhi CM to L-G

With the decline in new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to remove the weekend curfew in the national capital.

The Chief Minister has requested the L-G to relax odd-even systems in the markets. Also, Kejriwal has appealed to allow private offices to function at 50 percent capacity.

Traders in many parts of the city have demanded the lifting of the curbs including those imposed on shops selling non-essential items on alternate days based on odd-even system. The weekend curfew will be in place from 10 pm Friday and continue till Monday 5 am.

It will be done away with if the L-G grants permission to the Delhi government's proposal. The decision to impose a weekend curfew was taken by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on January 1 due to the rise in COVID cases in the city. Weekend curfew kicks in from Friday night curbing non-essential activities. A night curfew during weekdays is already in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

The DDMA had also imposed other restrictions including the closure of all private offices dealing with non-essential services. The daily number of COVID cases and positivity rate have witnessed a decline in the past few days.

Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 fatalities, with the positivity rate dipping to 21.48 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With inputs from PTI