Remembering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary: History and significance

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, or Shivaji Bhonsale I, was the founder and first ruler of the Maratha Empire. While there is some contention over the actual date of his birth, the State Government of Maharashtra recognises February 19, 1630, as his official date of birth.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti began to be celebrated in the 19th Century by Indian nationalists in Maharashtra. Today, the day is marked to honour Shivaji’s achievements as a great ruler and military general. It is a public holiday in Maharashtra.

History

Shivaji was born to Shahaji Bhonsale, a general in the service of the Deccani Sultans, and to Jijabai, a Yadav of Devagiri. Contrary to popular belief, Shivaji was not named after Lord Shiva but after a popular local deity. At age 16, Shivaji began his campaign of conquest against the neighbouring Bijapur Sultanate, which was wrecked by internal turmoil at the time.

Shivaji’s campaign found early success, defeating a 20,000-strong Bijapuri Army led by General Afzal Khan. His success against the Bijapur Sultanate, which was a vassal of the Mughal Empire, drew the attention of Aurangzeb, who was the Mughal Viceroy of the Deccan. Shivaji remained in intermittent conflict with the Mughal Empire for the rest of his life and in 1674, he was formally coronated as the Chhatrapati from his fort of Raigad.

It was in 1870 that the birth anniversary of Shivaji began to be celebrated through the efforts of Maharashtrian social leader and activist Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. This tradition was carried forward by the Indian revolutionary and reformer Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Significance

Shivaji was not only a military genius but also a benevolent ruler. Shivaji set the foundation stone for Maratha Empire through his struggles against the Mughal Empire, which was the dominant power in the Indian subcontinent at the time. Just over a century after his conquests first began, his empire became the biggest superpower in the Indian subcontinent stretching from Tamil Nadu to Peshawar and from Goa to the Hooghly River at its peak.

A key component of Shivaji’s rule was religious tolerance and the integration of different Hindu castes. It was only the Second and Third Anglo-Maratha Wars that resulted in the British East India Company taking over the Indian sub-continent and the dissolution of the empire.

He believed in protecting the interests of the poor and the marginalised, and his administration was known for its efficient and honest governance. He was also a patron of the arts and encouraged the development of the Marathi language and culture.