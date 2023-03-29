Breaking News
Decks cleared for Zee-Sony merger
Reliance Infra vs DMRC: SC agrees to hear Centre and Delhi government's plea

Reliance Infra vs DMRC: SC agrees to hear Centre and Delhi government's plea
By Ashmit Kumar  Mar 29, 2023 12:07:46 PM IST (Updated)

The Delhi High Court noted that it always thought this would be a "Tome and Jerry" issue. Reliance Infra's counsel reverted saying that it would appear it was "Jerry" and the Centre was "Tom".

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the Centre and the Delhi government's plea, which would likely be on April 10.
The Delhi HC had refused the Centre's plea to stay the Rs 4,700 crore payment order till the Supreme Court hearing, saying that it would not be appropriate to do so.
Reliance Infra's counsel Kapil Sibal informed the high court that the Centre is planning a change in the law to protect the Delhi Metro. The high court observed that it has learnt about the Centre proposing an amendment in law to protect the metro assets from attachment.
It noted that it always thought this would be a "Tome and Jerry" issue. Reliance Infra's counsel reverted saying that it would appear it was "Jerry" and the Centre was "Tom".
The matter at hand involves an arbitral conflict between Reliance Infra and Delhi Metro. Reliance Infra had emerged victorious in the arbitral proceedings against Delhi Metro, resulting in a ruling that grants them the right to claim outstanding dues worth Rs. 4700 crore.
The Supreme Court had upheld Reliance Infra's claim, and in a recent ruling on March 17, the Delhi High Court directed Delhi Metro to settle the outstanding dues promptly or risk facing legal action, such as having their funds seized.
Delhi Metro is owned jointly by the Central and state governments.
First Published: Mar 29, 2023 12:06 PM IST
