Reliance Infra vs Delhi Metro: Centre looks to amend law to prevent HC from seizing Delhi Metro assets

The matter at hand involves an arbitral conflict between Reliance Infra and Delhi Metro. Reliance Infra had emerged victorious in the arbitral proceedings against Delhi Metro, resulting in a ruling that grants them the right to claim outstanding dues worth Rs. 4700 crore.

After the Delhi High Court order warned of attachment of Delhi Metro assets on failure to pay 4700 crore, Centre has now proposed an amendment in law to prevent any possible attachment by HC. Specifically, the government is contemplating an amendment to Section 89 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act 2002.

The amendment provides that no stock, stations, offices, earnings or land owned by Delhi Metro can be attached by any court.

The existing text of Section 89 allows a court to attach Delhi Metro assets after approval from the Centre. Additionally, the existing text also allows a court to attach earnings of Delhi Metro without Centre’s nod.

The Supreme Court has upheld Reliance Infra's claim, and in a recent ruling on March 17, the Delhi High Court directed Delhi Metro to settle the outstanding dues promptly or risk facing legal action, such as having their funds seized.

Delhi Metro is owned jointly by the Central and State Govts.

The proposed amendment by the Centre is based on a pending case in the Delhi HC. The Centre has put forward an argument that attaching DMRC properties could result in the closure of the crucial Delhi Metro.

They have warned that the city would come to a standstill without this vital transport system, causing great inconvenience to the public and putting the law and order situation at risk in the capital.