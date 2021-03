Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has refuted reports that its Executive Director Nita Ambani was invited by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to be a visiting professor at their Centre for Women's Studies and Development, ANI reported.

The news agency, citing a RIL spokesperson, reported that no proposal or invitation to make her a visiting faculty at BHU has been received.

Several media reports earlier claimed that BHU's Social Science faculty had sent a proposal to Reliance Foundation, requesting Nita Ambani to join the university as a visiting faculty at their Women Study Centre.

The Women Study Centre of the Faculty of Social Sciences, which was set up nearly two decades ago, has three posts for visiting professors.

The reports, citing authorities, said that the other two names considered for the remaining two visiting faculty posts were that of Priti Adani, the wife of industrialist Gautam Adani, and Usha Mittal, the wife of UK-based steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal.

