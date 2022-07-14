REET admit card likely to be released today: Here is how to download and other details

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 today, at 4 pm.

The REET 2022 examination will be conducted on July 23 and 24 at various exam centres across Rajasthan. The REET 2022 exam will take place in two shifts, the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates are required to reach their exam centres two hours prior to the examination.

Here’s how to download the REET 2022 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at Visit the official site of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at www.reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Find the ‘Download REET 2022 Admit Card ‘link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as your ID and password in the specified fields.

Step 4: Your REET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your REET 2022 Admit Card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The REET 2022 exam consists of two levels. People who clear level 1 will be eligible to apply for teaching positions for students of Classes 1 to 5. Those who qualify the level 2 exam will be eligible to teach students of Classes 6 to 8.

Candidates who have applied for both levels will need to appear for both the exams. The REET 2022 exam will have objective-type questions for 150 marks divided into 4 sections. All candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of RBSE for the latest updates and information.