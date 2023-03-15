Real Elephant Whisperers honoured by TN Chief Minister after win at Oscars

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, won the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category on Monday. Stalin today honoured Bomman and Bellie, the indigenous couple who stars in the documentary and also announced an award of Rs 1 lakh to each of them.

Further the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced Rs 1 Lakh each financial assistance to all 91 workers at two elephant camps in the state, as reported by ANI.

Additionally, the workers at the elephant camps will get eco-friendly and culturally sensitive homes. Stalin also announced that a new camp will be set up in Coimbatore.

"The film has drawn the world's attention to Tamil Nadu Forest Department's care for elephants," Stalin said.

The Elephant Whisperers is an intimate portrait of how Bellie and Boman, an elderly tribal couple in South India, form an unlikely family while caring for two orphaned elephants, Raghu and Ammu.

"I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For entities towards other living beings, we share our space with. And finally for co-existence,” said Gonsalves in her winning speech.

Further after the win tourists are thronging the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu to meet the baby elephant featured in The Elephant Whisperers.

The Theppakadu Elephant Camp was established in 1917 and currently houses 28 elephants. These elephants are trained to become kumki or koomkie, tamed elephants that are then used to herd, calm and capture wild elephants that need to be shepherded away from crowded areas or in need of medical aid. While the practice has been criticised by some activists, the use of kumki elephants is prevalent in areas with a large number of the world’s largest land mammals.