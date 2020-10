After the Maharashtra government wrote a letter to the railway authorities that the general public is allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains during non-peak hours, the Western Railway and Central Railway on Wednesday said they are ready to augment suburban services keeping social distancing norms.

"We are working closely with the Maharashtra government to provide these additional services after consultation with them about necessary modalities accordingly, the Central Railway and Western Railway said.

Earlier, in a letter to the railways, the state government suggested that any person holding a valid ticket be allowed to board local trains till 7.30 in the morning, between 11 am to 4 pm, and between 8 pm till the end of the day.

The time between 8 am to 10:30 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm should be reserved for essential services staff having valid QR coded identity cards, and there should be ladies special trains every hour, the state government said.

"The state is looking to open up the local train services to the general public while ensuring adherence to all COVID-19 protocols," said the letter marked to general managers of Central Railway and Western Railway beside the Government Railway Police commissioner.