Rajasthan Board 12th results of Science and Commerce streams released ; here’s how to check

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the results for Class 12 Science and Commerce streams 2022 exams through a press conference.

Students can check the RBSE 12th result 2022 on the official websites https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ and https://rajresults.nic.in/

The results of the Class 12 Arts stream are expected be announced by June 20 while Rajasthan board 10th results 2022 will be announced by June 15.

More than 20 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 12 exams from March 24 to April 26, Hindustan Times reported.

Over 2.3 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 12 Science 2022 examination, while about 1 lakh students had registered from the Commerce stream, The Times of India reported.

The board had not conducted any examination last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To check RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results 2022, students can visit https://rajresults.nic.in/website . On the new page that will open, students will have to choose Rajasthan Board Class 12th Commerce or Rajasthan Board Class 12th Science Results 2022 as per their streams. Another page will open where they will be asked to fill in their details like roll number. Students will be able to view the results after submitting the details. They can download their RBSE board exam results and take a printout for future reference.

Students will have to ensure the details mentioned on the marksheet (name, roll number, etc.) are correct. If they spot an error, they should immediately contact their school authorities and report it.

Earlier, the RBSE class 8th result 2022 was expected to be released on June 1. The results of RBSE 5th, 8th, and 10th standard are still awaited.