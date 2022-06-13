The Rajasthan Secondary School Board (RBSE) will announce the results of the Class 10 exam today, June 13, at 3 pm, state education minister Dr B.D.Kalla said in a tweet. The Rajasthan Class 10th Board Results 2022 will be available on the official website https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, राजस्थान द्वारा आयोजित माध्यमिक तथा प्रवेशिका का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दोपहर 3 बजे घोषित किया जा रहा है ।सभी परीक्षार्थियों को अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं।@rbseboard @RbseAjmer @RBSE_BOARD_ @dotasara_anshul @INCRajasthan @DIPRRajasthan @INCIndiaLive — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) June 12, 2022 Dr Kalla will announce the RBSE Class 10 board exam results at the conference hall of Education Complex, Jaipur. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced on June 10.

Around 10,36,626 candidates registered for the secondary examination this year, The Times of India reported.

http://rajasthan.indiaresults.com/ Students can also check the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results on these websites: https://rajresults.nic.in/

How To Check

Candidates can check their Rajasthan Class 10 Results 2022 online by using their registration number and date of birth.

Step 1: Students can log in to the official website https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: Now, click on the Rajasthan Class 10th Result link.

Step 3: On a new window, students will have to enter their RBSE 10th roll number and submit it.

Step 4: Download the Rajasthan 10th Result 2022 and keep a hard copy for future use.

Passing Criteria

Students who obtain 33 percent marks in each subject and in total will pass the exam. Those who fail to secure the minimum score in one or two subjects will have to take the compartmental exams, while those who fail in three to five subjects or in the compartment exam will have to repeat a year.

This year, the Rajasthan Secondary School Board (RBSE) conducted the Class 10 and 12 board examinations from March 31 to April 26. The exams were conducted from 8:30 am to 11: 45 pm.

Last year, 99.56 percent of students passed the Rajasthan board class 10th exam. In 2020, the pass percentage for the Class 10 exam was 80.63 percent.