The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its Annual Report said it will ensure that liquidity in the system remains at “comfortable levels” during the current financial year despite the unconventional measures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the year ended March 31, 2021.

“The Reserve Bank will ensure that system level liquidity remains comfortable during 2021-22 in alignment with the stance of monetary policy, and monetary transmission continues unimpeded while maintaining financial stability,” the RBI Annual Report 2021 said.

RBI sees the presence of liquidity in important sectors as the key to the revival of economic activity to pre-pandemic levels. The central bank also said increase in private consumption and investment is essential for growth in the wake of the pandemic.

The bank regulator also cautioned banks to monitor asset quality closely in order to prepare for higher provisioning in the future.

For private individuals, the bank highlighted that pressure on pulses, edible oils and few other common consumer items might continue for some time due to supply-demand imbalances as a result of intermittent shutdown of economic activity due to COVID-19.