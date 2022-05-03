R&B Denims announces results, yearly PAT up 108% YoY

R&B Denims Ltd has announced results for quarter and year ending March 31, 2022. Amidst a challenging environment, R & B Denim continues to grow, backed by a robust business model and its strategic ability to navigate through troubled times.

To retain its competitive advantage and consistently deliver value to all stakeholders, it continues to focus on investments for research and development, technological enhancement and quality improvement through its state of art, ultra-modern, fully equipped R& D laboratory to sustain profit margins and increase operational efficiency.

In FY 21-22, company has produced 17.5 million meters of denim fabric that is equivalent to 11 million pair of jeans. The company has achieved a consolidated turnover of Rs 2,844 million with profit before tax of Rs 280 million representing a jump of 97 percent Y-O-Y. The yearly PAT rose 108 percent YoY, to Rs 217 million.

In FY 21-22, company participated in GARTEX Denim show at Delhi as well as in Cairo, Egypt which gave results in getting new customer base and helped to increase demand of products in overseas as well as domestic markets.

Exports have increased from Rs 220 million in FY 20-21 to Rs 720 million in FY 21-22, representing growth of 225 percent in a year. As on March 2022, exports represent 25 percent of total sales which is further expected to increase based on the strong demand from overseas market, the company said in a statement.

Even in domestic market, average selling price has increased from Rs 140 in FY 2020-21 to Rs 165 mainly due to selling premium quality Denim and increase in profitability as it remains eagle-eyed with inventory management policies. The efficient inventory management helped increase sales, maintain prudent working capital and increased productivity. The company increased proportion of premium products thereby strengthening margins, it said.

Company's clients include major brands like Arvind, Killer, Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, etc.