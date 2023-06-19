Ravi Sinha to be the new RAW Secretary

Ravi Sinha has been serving as the head of operational division in RAW for last seven years, the government said in a press release on Monday.

Ravi Sinha, a 1988 batch IPS officer of Chattisgarh Cadre, is all set to be appointed the next Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). He has been serving as the head of operational division in RAW for last seven years, the government said in a press release on Monday. Sinha will replace Samant Kumar Goel, who will complete his tenure on June 30, 2023.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Ravi Sinha, IPS (CG:88), PSO, Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat (SR) as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing..." for a tenure of two years, an order read.

Ravi Sinha is an alumnus of St Stephens College in Delhi. According to the release, Ravi Sinha, "a low profile officer", is a widely "respected figure across all the intelligence community for his professional competence".

Sinha has worked on a wide range of fields and is known to have a sound grip on neighbourhood developments, "besides J&K (Jammu and Kashmir), NE (North East) and LWE (Left Wing Extremism) domains, where he has severed at different points in time," the government said.