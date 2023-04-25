Ratan Tata receives highest civilian honour of Australia, here's why

The Australian government, in its citation said, "In recognition of his support for the Australia-India relationship, Mr Ratan Tata is worthy of formal national recognition with an appointment as an Honorary Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO)."

Ratan Tata, the chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons has been conferred with Order of Australia (AO) honour, the highest civilian honour of the country. He was honoured for his longstanding commitment to the India Australia bilateral relations.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell shared images of the ceremony on Twitter and said that Ratan Tata is a titan of business, industry and philanthropy and has made a significant impact on the island nation.

In March this year, the Government of Australia appointed Ratan Tata as Honorary Officer in the General Division for distinguished service to “the Australia-India bilateral relationship, particularly to trade, investment and philanthropy.”

The Australian government, in its citation said, "In recognition of his support for the Australia-India relationship, Mr Ratan Tata is worthy of formal national recognition with an appointment as an Honorary Officer in the General

Division of the Order of Australia (AO)."

"Ratan Tata has been a strong and influential advocate for deeper ties between Australia and India, including advocating for the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which was finalised in 2022, and supporting visiting business and government leaders in India," it added.

It further said that the breadth of Ratan Tata's contribution to India's economic and industrial development is matched by the ethical conduct of his businesses and his support for charitable causes.

"This work includes supporting development and creating opportunity across a wide range of fields including health, nutrition, education, water, agriculture, the environment and energy, social justice and inclusion, digital transformation, disaster relief, and women's economic empowerment."

Barry O’Farrell announced it on his Twitter handle, saying, "Delighted at the Australian Governor-General’s announcement to appoint Mr Ratan Tata @RNTata2000, an Honorary Officer in the Order of Australia (AO) for distinguished service to the Australia-India relationship, particularly to trade, investment & philanthropy."

85-years-old industrialist and Chairman of Tata sons, Ratan Tata believes in running a business with humanity and he has dedicated a huge part of his wealth to the well-being of society. Apart from being a business tycoon, he is also a motivational speaker and a great philanthropist.

He joined the Tata Group in 1962 and his first job was to work with the Tata Steel division in Jamshedpur. In 1991, Ratan Tata took over as the chairman of the Tata Group. Under his leadership, the Tata group has made a significant contribution towards alleviating India from contemporary issues in the field of healthcare and education among others.