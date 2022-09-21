By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched on May 29, 2021, for the children. It aims to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardians or adoptive parents or surviving parents to the COVID-19 pandemic during the period starting from March 11, 2020.

Former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata on Wednesday named as the chairman of PM CARES Fund. The 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)' was set up to deal with any kind of emergency or distress situation.

Recently, Modi has lauded the people for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM CARES Fund. Modi chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund during which a presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4,345 children, a statement was issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time. It was discussed that PM CARES has a larger vision of effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance, but also taking mitigation measures and capacity building, it said.

