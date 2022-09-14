Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This year the theme of Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 is 'Maahila aur Swasthya' and 'Bacha aur Shiksha'

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is celebrating the fifth Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 from September 1 to September 30, 2022, as part of the national POSHAN Abhiyaan, a Central government initiative which aims to strengthen the efforts to end hunger and malnutrition.

This year the theme of Poshan Maah 2022 is \Maahila aur Swasthya\ and \Bacha aur Shiksha’. Through the fifth Rashtriya Poshan Maah, the ministry plans to rope in the Gram Panchayats as Poshan Panchayats to carry out various activities focusing on the health of the women and the children.

The month of September is observed as #PoshanMaah in India. #PoshanAbhiyan aims to address the challenge of malnutrition in a mission mode.@CBC_MIB Field units will hold extensive outreach programs during the month.@MinistryWCD @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/tu39kBaBLM — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 1, 2022 As per the recent report of the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) (2019-21), India has marginally improved on various nutrition indicators. According to the NFHS-5 data, stunting among children has reduced from 38.4 percent to 35.5 percent. Also, wasting (low weight-for-height) has reduced to 19.3 percent from 21.0 percent.

Further, underweight prevalence has reduced from 35.8 percent to 32.1 percent, while the percentage of women (15-49 years) whose Body Mass Index is below normal has reduced from 22.9 percent in NFHS-4 to 18.7 percent, according to the NFHS-5.

Why is it celebrated?

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 2 is to ‘End hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture by the year 2030.’

In line with this goal, the Government of India launched a ﬂagship scheme called Poshan Abhiyan (Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) in 2018 to strengthen the efforts to end hunger and malnutrition.

However, the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a setback to this goal. Thus, the Central Government merged schemes like the Supplementary Nutrition Programme under Anganwadi Services, Scheme for Adolescent Girls and POSHAN Abhiyaan to establish the ‘Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0’ for maximising nutritional outcomes.

The celebrations of Rashtriya Poshan Maah are a part of the POSHAN 2.0 Abhiyan which aims to eliminate malnutrition in the country.

Key activities

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has outlined several programmes for the celebration of Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022. These events will be organised at the grassroots level through Gram Panchayats.

Panchayat level activities

At the Panchayat level, District Panchayati Raj Officers and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) will organise events to create awareness of malnutrition during the Poshan Maah.

Poshan Panchayat Committees will also work with field-level workers (FLWs) – AWWs, ASHAs, and ANMs to enhance the service delivery of basic Integrated Child Development services through Anganwadi Centres (AWCs), Village Health and Nutrition Day (VHNDs).

Awareness Centres will organise awareness drives about good health practices along with the organisation of a Swasth Balak Spardha. Health camps for anaemia check-ups will be set up at AWCs for adolescent girls. Further, Nutri-Gardens or Poshan Vatikas will also be created near Anganwadi Centres.

State level activities

The state-level activities will be centred around traditional foods and how they can be linked to improving nutrition. A drive called ‘Amma ki Rasoi’ will be organised to help link traditional food items and dishes with Poshan Maah celebrations.

Also, a national-level Toy Creation Workshop will be organised to promote the use of indigenous and local toys for learning in the Anganwadi Centres.