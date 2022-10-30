Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Every year on October 31 Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated every year on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, who played an important role in persuading many princely states to join the Union of India.

This year will mark the 147th birth anniversary of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is also known as the Iron Man of India. The main objective of the celebration is to uplift the nation's unity and spread awareness about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to Indian history.

History of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day was introduced by the Indian government in 2014 to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary for his extraordinary work in keeping India united.

The first Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who flagged of a program, 'Run for Unity' in New Delhi in 2014.

Significance

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas provides an opportunity to reaffirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation towards upholding the unity, integrity, and security of our country.

In honour of Sardar Vallabhbha Patel, the government of India constructed the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the Narmada River in Gujarat which symbolizes the strength of unity in India.

Celebration

In the land of unity in diversity, the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated with great enthusiasm across all public and private institutions, schools colleges, etc.

In 2019, PM Modi administered the National Unity Day Pledge at the Statue of Unity and reviewed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade presented by various police contingents of the country.

The Sardar Patel National Unity Award is also presented on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas which recognizes notable and inspiring contributions made by people to promote the cause of national unity and integrity.