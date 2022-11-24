'Ransomware attack' on AIIMS Delhi server, government agencies begin probe

English
    india News

    By Anushka Sharma  Nov 24, 2022 11:58 PM IST (Published)

    Various government agencies are probing the incident of cyber security at the server of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The agencies are supporting AIIMS in bringing back digital patient care services.

    According to sources, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed to investigate the case.
    The cyber security incident was reported on the server of the AIIMS, Delhi on Wednesday, which halted all outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including smart lab, billing, report generation, and appointment systems.
    "Today the server for National Informatics Centre's eHospital being used at AIIMS, New Delhi was down due to which outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including, smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment system etc., have been affected. All these services are running on manual mode currently," officials from  AIIMS said on Wednesday.
    Also Read:
    These preventive measures can help you stay safe in the digital world
    The hospital authorities informed the police after they came to know about the incident. A team of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) working at AIIMS speculated that it was a ransomware attack. "This may be ransomware attack which is being reported to and will be investigated by appropriate law enforcement authorities," the statement said.
    According to sources, India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) representatives are probing the incident.
    “Measures are being taken to restore the digital services and support is being sought from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and National Informatics Centre (NIC),” the statement added.
    Officials at AIIMS said all efforts are being made to restore the affected services and prevent such attacks in future. All hospital services are running in manual mode for the last 24 hours.
    Also Read: Indian enterprises highly vulnerable to cyber attacks, says expert
    "We hope to be able to restore the affected activities soon. Meanwhile, all emergency and routine patient care services and lab services are being managed manually," AIIMS officials said.
    (Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
