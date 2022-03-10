Ranikhet Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ranikhet Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ranikhet is an assembly constituency in the Almora district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Ranikhet legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Ranikhet was won by Karan Mahara of the INC. He defeated BJP's Ajay Bhatt.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ajay Bhatt.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Karan Mahara garnered 19035 votes, securing 46.42 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4981 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.15 percent.

The total number of voters in the Ranikhet constituency stands at 79653 with 41090 male voters and 38562 female voters.