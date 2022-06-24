Remembering the valiant Rani Durgavati, the queen of Gondwana

From Rani of Jhansi, Begum Hazrat Bai to Razia Sultana, the history books are lush with tales of women rulers in India. However, tales of bravery, resilience and defiance of women rulers would be incomplete without the mention of Rani Durgavati, the Queen of Gondwana.

Born on October 5, 1524 AD, Rani Durgavati hailed from the famous family of Chandel emperor Keerat Rai. She was married to Dalpat Shah, son of King Sangram Shah of Gondwana, in 1542. After her husband’s death in 1550, Rani Durgavati ascended the throne of Gondwana. She fought the Mughal army when they assaulted her realm and finally sacrificed her life on the battlefield on June 24, 1564. The day of her martyrdom is commemorated as ‘Balidan Diwas’.

On her death anniversary today, June 24, here’s a look at some of the facts about Rani Durgavati and her illustrious legacy:

Rani Durgavati was born in the Chandel dynasty which is famous for the valiant king Vidyadhar. Vidyadhar’s love for sculptures is displayed at the temples of Khajuraho and Kalanjar Fort.

The queen was named Durgavati as she was born on during the Hindu festival of Durgashtami, News18 reported.

Rani Durgavati gave birth to a son in 1545 AD. He was named Vir Narayan. After the premature death of Dalpatshah around 1550 AD, Rani Durgavati ascended the throne as her son Vir Narayan was too young.

When Durgavati took over the reins of the Gond kingdom, Adhar Bakhila, a prominent Gond advisor, helped her in the administration.

The Rani shifted her capital to Chauragarh from Singaurgarh. Chauragarh fort was of strategic importance as it was situated on the Satpura hill range.

The queen ruled for around 14 years (1550-1564). She was known for her military exploits, which included defeating Baz Bahadur.

In 1562, Akbar vanquished the Malwa ruler Baz Bahadur and annexed the territory, which shared its boundary with Rani’s kingdom. Akbar sent an expedition to conquer Gondwana in 1564 under the leadership of Asaf Khan. After conquering neighbouring kingdoms, Asaf Khan shifted his focus to Garha-Katanga. However, on hearing about Rani Durgavati gathering her forces, Asaf Khan halted at Damoh.

The brave queen repulsed three Mughal invasions. However, she lost many brave Gond and Rajput soldiers such as Kanut Kalyan Bakhila, Chakarman Kalchuri and Jahan Khan Dakit. Her army also suffered huge losses with the numbers falling from 2,000 to just 300 men, according to Akbarnama by Abul Fazl.

In her final battle, Rani Durgavati rode an elephant and was struck by an arrow in her neck. However, she bravely removed it and continued fighting. When she realised that defeat was imminent, she took out a dagger and stabbed herself to death. Rani Durgavati was a brave queen who chose death over dishonour.

In 1983, the University of Jabalpur was renamed Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya in her memory by the government of Madhya Pradesh.

Commemorating her martyrdom, the Central government issued a postal-stamp on June 24, 1988, to pay tribute to the valiant queen.