Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express likely to start soon: Check route and train timings

The semi-high-speed train will save about 2 hours for the passengers commuting from Patna to Ranchi. The operation of Vande Bharat Express between Ranchi to Patna will benefit the rail passengers of Bihar and Jharkhand, who have been eagerly waiting for this train.

The Vande Bharat Express train between Ranchi and Patna is expected to be launched soon. Earlier, there were speculations that it would be launched on April 25, but reports suggest that it has been postponed due to technical issues, and a new inauguration date will be announced soon.

The train will save around 2 hours for the passengers commuting on Patna-Ranchi route. Currently, the Janshatabdi Express reaches Ranchi via Bokaro-Muri and Hazaribagh road from Gaya, but the Vande Bharat train from Patna to Ranchi will be operated via Hazaribagh Town, Tatisilwai, Barkakana, Koderma, Gaya, and Jehanabad.

With the introduction of Vande Bharat Express, passengers will be able to reach Ranchi from Patna in just six hours.

ALSO READ |

There are two different timetable proposals for the Vande Bharat train running between Ranchi to Patna, but the Railway Board has not yet announced the final schedule. Reports suggest that according to the first proposal, the train will leave Patna at 6.35 am and reach Hatia at 1.20 pm, then start from Hatia at 2 pm and reach Patna at 8.25 pm. As per the second proposal, this train will leave Hatia at 7.55 am and reach Patna at 2.20 pm, while the train from Patna will leave at 3.25 pm and reach Hatia at 9.50 pm.

The maintenance of this train is proposed at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna, while the primary maintenance will be done at Hatia in Ranchi.

According to reports, the South Central Railway officials have been instructed to be ready for the operation of the Vande Bharat train, and the training of loco pilots and crew members has started on this route. The Vande Bharat train can operate at a speed of 100 to 110 kilometres per hour on the Patna-Gaya rail section.

ALSO READ | BHEL-Titagarh Wagons consortium receives order to supply 80 Vande Bharat trains at Rs 120 crore per train

The operation of Vande Bharat Express between Ranchi to Patna will benefit the rail passengers of Bihar and Jharkhand, who have been eagerly waiting for this semi-high-speed train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may flag off the train, though no official announcement has been made yet.