  Ramnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ramnagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ramnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ramnagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

IST (Published)
Mini

Ramnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Ramnagar constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Ramnagar is an assembly constituency in the Nainital district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Ramnagar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Ramnagar was won by Diwan Singh Bisht of the BJP. He defeated INC's Ranjeet Rawat.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Amrita Rawat.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Diwan Singh Bisht garnered 35839 votes, securing 46.31 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8611 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.13 percent.
The total number of voters in the Ramnagar constituency stands at 121868 with 62824 male voters and 59043 female voters.
