Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday released a scientific research paper on 'the first evidence-based medicine for the COVID-19 by Patanjali'. Patanjali Ayurved said Coronil, a medicine for the COVID-19 by Patanjali Research Institute, has now received certification from Ayush ministry as per World Health Organization (WHO) certification scheme.

"Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme," said Patanjali in a statement.

The event was attended by union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and union minister for road transport & highways Nitin Gadkari.

"Ayurveda has Rs 30,000 crore economy in India. As per official data, it used to see a growth of 15-20 percent every year pre-COVID. Post-COVID, this growth rate has risen to 50-90 percent. It is an indication that people have accepted it. There is marked improvement in exports & FDI," Vardhan said.