  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Ram temple construction likely to start next month, PM invited: Spokesperson

Updated : July 17, 2020 08:40 AM IST

Ayodhya BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, meanwhile said that efforts are on to bring the prime minister to Ayodhya to inaugurate the construction of Ram Mandir.
There is, however, no clarity as of now on prime minister's presence on the occasion.
Ram temple construction likely to start next month, PM invited: Spokesperson

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Q1FY21 earnings preview: Consumer goods companies continue to see weak earnings, worsened by lockdown

Q1FY21 earnings preview: Consumer goods companies continue to see weak earnings, worsened by lockdown

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 profit dips 4.35% to Rs 54.23 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 profit dips 4.35% to Rs 54.23 crore

OVL, OIL Mozambique gas project secures $14.9 billion debt to finance $24.1 billion LNG project

OVL, OIL Mozambique gas project secures $14.9 billion debt to finance $24.1 billion LNG project

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement