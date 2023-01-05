Ram Temple at Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024, says Amit Shah

Shah made the announcement in Agartala in Tripura where the BJP is preparing for the upcoming elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be completed and ready for inauguration on January 1, 2024. Shah made the announcement in Agartala in Tripura where the BJP is preparing for the upcoming elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the construction process immediately after the Supreme Court of India ruled in favour of the Hindu group, settling the decades long dispute in 2019.

The dispute pertained to the controversial claim of the Hindus that the land, on which Babri Mosque stood, was where Lord Ram was born. The mosque, which Hindus claimed was built where an ancient Hindu temple stood, was razed by thousands of Hindu kar sevaks in 1991 after which a long litigation in courts were settled with the final order in November 2019.

Despite the controversy surrounding the temple, Amit Shah stated that the construction of the temple is a "historic moment" for Hindus in India. He also emphasised that the temple will be a symbol of unity and religious harmony in the country.

The construction of the temple is being carried out with the help of thousands of volunteers and donations from devotees. The temple is expected to be a grand structure, with intricate carvings and paintings adorning its walls. It is also expected to attract millions of devotees from all over the world once it is completed.

The inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 1, 2024 will mark the culmination of a decades-long struggle for Hindus in India. It is a moment that will be celebrated by Hindus across the world and will go down in history as a significant event in the country's cultural and religious heritage.

